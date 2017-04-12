Kendra Wilkinson Gives Us ‘Hawaiian Vibes’ In New Photo

Kendra Wilkinson blew off steam following her epic social media rant this week by soaking up some “Hawaiian vibes” on Tuesday. The former Playboy model took to Instagram to reveal an all new photo that shows her rocking a skin-filled getup while hanging with her kids and one of her BFF’s.

Hawaiian vibes. A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The blond bombshell captioned the photo: “Hawaiian vibes.”

The image shows the Kendra On Top star sporting a tank top and Daisy Duke shorts that showed off her toned pins. Wilkinson was hanging with her two kids – Hank Basket IV and Alijah Mary Baskett – while the group enjoyed iced beverages at a beach-themed eatery.

Also seen in the photo is Kendra Wilkinson’s bestie Jessica Hall, who also had her daughter along for the outing. Kendra and Jessica Hall have been longtime pals, and this isn’t the first time that the two of them have shown off their friendship on social media together.

Two weeks ago, Kendra shared a gallery of photos on Instagram that “define” her bond with her blond-headed friend.

Wilkinson captioned the photo: “If these pics don’t define mine and @iamjessicahall friendship I don’t know what else will…scroll through n see a couple red carpet pics we’ve taken over the years. #bff #lovemyb*tch #blessed.”

If these pics don’t define mine and @iamjessicahall friendship I don’t know what else will… scroll through n see a couple red carpet pics we’ve taken over the years. #bff #lovemybitch #blessed A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Earlier this week, Kendra Wilkinson went totally ballistic on her social media followers. After posting a photo of her kids on the beach, Wilkinson claims that she “exposed” the pedophiles on the Internet, and proceeded to absolutely blast them in a profanity-laden tirade.

She began the post by writing: “Wow by my last post I exposed all you sick f*cks. Sexualizing a child is NOT ok…All you people living in your cages, sit the f*ck down and re-think life.”

Check out Kendra’s complete post here.

