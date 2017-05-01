Kendall Jenner Poses Topless, Plays ‘Dress Up’

After her controversial Pepsi commercial caused a large amount of backlash, Kendall Jenner scaled back her social media usage a bit, at least until the worst of it was over.

Now that she’s put all that behind her, Kendall is back to posting regularly and she’s getting pretty revealing.

Captioned with “Playing dress up,” the older Jenner sister shared a completely topless photo of herself, in which she barely covers up her naked chest with her arms.

The “dress up” she’s referring to is a massive pair of waist-high orange boots that, even though she is incredibly tall, seem to swallow her thin body whole.

She also adorns her head with what appears to be a tan-colored Panama hat.

Fresh off the heels of the aforementioned Pepsi commercial, Kendall decided to let her first real public appearance following the controversy be at the Coachella music festival.

One of the main reasons Kendall was attending Coachella was to host dating app Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland party with her sister Kylie Jenner.

A source told reporters that Kendall did “not look happy,” and that, “She was hanging out alone on a corner couch in the VIP area with Hailey Baldwin and staring at her phone.”

Contrary to what the source says, Kendall posted this pic from the party and she looks like she’s having a great time. Cameras don’t lie.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄🌴🐝 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Who else just so happened to be at Coachella this year? Kendall’s will-they-won’t-they beau, rapper A$AP Rocky. The two have been seen together several times over the past year, and coincidentally ended up at the major music fest together.

A source who saw the two of them together at Rocky’s Coachella show said, “Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other.”

Elaborating further, another source said, “Kendall started rapping to A$AP’s song ‘F—-‘ Problems,’ and A$AP was laughing at her. She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.”

Being that the model and rapper have been seen spending so much time together, yet another source, once closer to Kendall, was quoted as saying, “They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are getting more serious. They’re as close to officially boyfriend/girlfriend as they’ve ever been. They have a lot in common and connect over both being in the fashion world.”

It’s nice to see Kendall putting her big girl boots on and letting her life get back to something resembling normal.

