Kendall Jenner Goes See-Through And Braless To Met Gala

Kendall Jenner dressed to impress when she arrived at the annual Met Gala in New York, wearing nothing but a thong and a sheer dress that featured a wide split in the front, revealing her thong was the only undergarment she wore. You can head to the Daily Mail to witness more photos of the daring ensemble.

Although the dress might look like it doesn’t contain much material to cover Kendall’s modesty, it is said to have taken over 160 hours to complete, being composed of 85,000 hand-painted crystals.

Designer Julia Haart discussed how she developed the gown, explaining, “I was inspired by Rei Kawakubo’s concept of ‘un-fabric’ and her ability to create movement out of seemingly immobile materials. So, I created my own ‘un-fabric’ by affixing stones to a single thread, creating a beautiful and liquid suspension that mirrored the qualities of a fine silk.”

The attention Kendall has received at the annual event is much more preferred than other types of attention she’s gained in the last few weeks.

This past weekend marked the first, and likely last, Fyre Festival, a weekend-long musical endeavor in the Bahamas. Acts like Blink-182, Major Lazer, and Migos were all slated to perform, but when Blink pulled out before the festival kicked off, it was an omen of things to come.

With the cheapest ticket costing $1,500, the festival promoters, which included Kendall and Ja Rule, promised fans a luxurious experience, but the result was a poorly organized disaster that featured no musical performances, inadequate food and housing conditions, and difficulty returning to the United States. The event organizers now face hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal ramifications from dissatisfied concert-goers.

A few weeks ago, Pepsi debuted a new commercial in which Kendall starred. The ad featured protestors clashing with police officers, a conflict defused by Kendall when she walked over to hand a police officer a Pepsi. The gentler critics called the ad “tone deaf” given our current political climate, with Kendall refusing to comment on the situation.

