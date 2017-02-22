Katy Perry’s Back Up Dancer Steals Show By Falling Off Stage During Performance

Having not released a huge hit album in the last couple of years, one of the things Katy Perry has been most known for lately was her strange 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The standout superstar of that routine ended up being one of the backup performers, who was dressed as a shark, who had trouble keeping up with the rest of the dancers and stood out like a sore thumb. The performer, who was nicknamed “Left Shark,” can now breathe a sigh of relief as another one of Perry’s performers has had a very public blunder.

The “Fireworks” singer took to the stage at the Brit Awards to sing her new song, “Chained to the Rhythm.” The strange performance involved Perry singing her new tune while two massive skeletons stomped over a slew of houses, apparently with a political message behind it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Katy Perry Mocks Britney Spears’ Mental Health On Grammys Red Carpet

As you can see in the video above, wearing a house costume while trying to avoid being stomped on by a skeleton can be more difficult than rubbing your stomach and patting your head, and the dancer fell off the stage.

Perry was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton and said she wrote this song as a response to the 2016 election. “This was after the election and I was kind of depressed and, you know, I definitely didn’t want to write a club banger,” she said of her inspiration.

She continued, “I was like, ‘How are we writing a club banger when the world is on fire?’ It was a nice exercise of like writing a song that at first listen is a really fun song, but I guess the more you dive into it, it has a different sub-text.”

Perry has coined this new sound of hers as “purposeful pop.”

Do you think Tumbling House has usurped Left Shark’s throne or is that still a more embarrassing blunder? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Mirror]