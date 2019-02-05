Katy Perry and Dolly Parton to Team up on Grammy Awards 2019 Stage

The Grammy Awards are getting a major dose of country music this year, with Dolly Parton set to take the stage during the annual ceremony for the first time since 2001 to perform new music from her album Dumplin’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

In addition, the awards will feature a Parton tribute segment with Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves performing some of the country icon’s biggest hits.

Parton and Perry previously performed together during the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards, and Perry and Musgraves collaborated for an episode of CMT Crossroads in 2014.

Morris, Little Big Town and Musgraves are nominated for awards during this year’s ceremony, with Little Big Town up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “When Someone Stops Loving You.” Morris is nominated for Record Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle.” Best Country Solo Performance for her own “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for “Dear Hate,” her collaboration with Vince Gill.

Musgraves is nominated for four awards including Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Album (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”) and Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”).

Other performers at this year’s Grammys include Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Dan + Shay, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Young Thug, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe.

Ahead of the Grammys, Parton will be celebrated as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year with a ceremony on Feb. 8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center during Grammy Week.

Artists including Perry, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Norah Jones, Shawn Mendes, P!nk and Mark Ronson will honor the 73-year-old with performances at the event, and Parton herself will also perform to close out the evening. The gala will also include a reception, luxury auction, dinner and awards presentation.

Parton is the first person from the Nashville community to be awarded with the honor, and she is also being recognized for her work with her Dollywood Foundation.

“I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year,” she said in a statement. “It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

