Katey Sagal Reveals Shocking New Details On Gene Simmons Affair In Nightline Interview

Katey Sagal has opened up about all new details regarding her affair with Gene Simmons. The Sons of Anarchy alum joined Nightline to dish on her first interaction the KISS lead singer.

“There was just this band of boys sitting at the table and I was their waitress and I sang them a song and, one thing led to another and I started this romance with Gene,” Sagal said. “It was so long ago.”

The Katey Sagal-Gene Simmons drama ignited earlier this week when the actress released a new memoir titled Grace Notes: My Recollections, in which she first publicized her affair with the rock musician.

In her book, Sagal detailed how she was working as a singing waitress at a bar in the ’70s when she met Simmons.

“At first, I thought Gene was really weird,” she wrote. “I took him home with me that night because he was quite persuasive, and I like men.”

Gene Simmons’ daughter, Sophie Simmons, addressed Katey Sagal revealing the affair with her father earlier this week. The 24-year-old joined the Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast on Wednesday, and she did not speak highly of Sagal at all.

“I feel like it’s no one’s business, really,” she said. “I mean, if Katey wants to write a book about her life, cool — but to write about someone and then have it affect their family I feel like is a really kind of low place to go to try and sell a book.”

She continued by saying: “And Katey should probably look at her own family — I’m just saying — before pointing fingers …because other people could write books too.”

Gene Simmons has yet to comment on the affair at this time.

During her Nightline interview, Sagal also gave further info about her past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

“One of the reasons I wanted to say some of this in the book is that my way of dealing with things in the moment was to very much check out, was to kind of anesthetize myself, numb myself,” she said. “It wasn’t until I changed my lifestyle that I felt the full effect.”

“I had a drug and alcohol problem that lasted through my 20s,” she said. “I had a tendency to sort of run with a crowd that had the same kind of problems that I did, or bigger ones.”

What are your thoughts about these shocking new details that Katey Sagal revealed about dating Gene Simmons?

