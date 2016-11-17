Popculture

Kate Upton Tweets NSFW Response To Fiance Justin Verlander Losing AL Cy Young Award

Justin Verlander narrowly lost the AL Cy Young Award to the Red Sox’s Rick Porcello, and his fiancée Kate Upton was not happy about it at all.

Verlander’s loss was a controversial one, specifically because he snagged the most first-place votes, yet still didn’t win.

Upton took to Twitter to voice her opinion, laying into the MLB with a series of crass tweets.

Verlander’s brother took to Twitter too, expressing his own discontent over the results.

What do you think of Upton’s tweets?

