Kate Upton Tweets NSFW Response To Fiance Justin Verlander Losing AL Cy Young Award

Justin Verlander narrowly lost the AL Cy Young Award to the Red Sox’s Rick Porcello, and his fiancée Kate Upton was not happy about it at all.

Verlander’s loss was a controversial one, specifically because he snagged the most first-place votes, yet still didn’t win.

Upton took to Twitter to voice her opinion, laying into the MLB with a series of crass tweets.

Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to fuck @JustinVerlander ?! What 2 writers didn’t have him on their ballot? — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn’t have him on their ballots?!! can you pick more out of touch people to vote?@MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

Sorry Rick but you didn’t get any 1st place votes? you didn’t win. #ByeFelicia @MLB keep up with the times and fire those writers — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

Verlander’s brother took to Twitter too, expressing his own discontent over the results.

Are you kidding me? Most first place votes and doesn’t win? #SaltyYoungerBrother Explain this.. pic.twitter.com/RpEb4PPrME — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) November 16, 2016

