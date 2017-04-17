Kate Upton Does ‘Hit Me Baby’ Lip Sync In Britney Spears School Uniform

A new teaser for Kate Upton‘s upcoming appearance on Lip Sync Battle has been released and it has been absolutely taking social media by storm. The sizzling hot clip shows the 24-year-old Sports Illustrated cover girl dressing up as pop superstar Britney Spears for a wildly sexy rendition of “(Hit Me Baby) One More Time.”

In the brief video, the blond bombshell donned the same school girl outfit made famous by Britney Spears in her iconic 1999 music video. Upton’s hair was pulled up into pigtails and her busty figure was put on full display with a white collared shirt unbuttoned, which was tied up to show off her abs. She completed her risqué getup with a barely-there black skirt and thigh-high stockings.

The beginning of the clip shows Kate crawling towards the camera on all fours as she is surrounded by a group of backup dancers. The host of the show, Chrissy Teigen, can be seen visibly shocked by the racy display. Upton proceeded to stand up and rock out to some choreographed moves with her dancers while mouthing the words to the chart-topping pop song.

Kate Upton’s competition on the upcoming celebrity competition show is Latin singer Ricky Martin.

This past weekend, Kate Upton shared a glimpse at how she manages to keep her famously curvy figure in shape. A video Kate posted on Instagram shows her doing a combination of lunges and kickbacks while holding a kettlebell in her right hand. Her workout attire consisted of a black long-sleeve tee that read, “Models, Models, Models” on the front and a pair of leopard-print yoga pants.

She captioned the video: “Morning workout with my new favorite sweatshirt I took from @yutsai88 #modelsmodelsmodels #gymchella @benbrunotraining.”

When Kate Upton isn’t performing a Britney Spears-themed lip sync or exercising, she spends most of her time hanging with her MLB star fiancé Justin Verlander.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Kate dished on some NSFW details about her sex life with the Detroit Tigers pitcher.

“There’s no sex before a game – absolutely none! Also what I’ve just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either,” she said.

Check out the new teaser for Kate Upton’s appearance on Lip Sync Battle. Also, be sure to tune in for the full episode of Lip Sync Battle on Thursday at 10 p.m. on Spike.

