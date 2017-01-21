Kate Beckinsale Shares Gorgeous ‘Salute’ Picture That Shows Off Legs For Days

Kate Beckinsale shared a snap on Instagram early on Friday morning and the Underworld: Blood Wars star looks absolutely stunning. The 43-year-old actress has legs for days and her gorgeous look in this photo will take your breath away.

Beckinsale captioned the photo: “Salute when you’re ready to leave the premises #nightfever.”

Salute when you’re ready to leave the premises #nightfever A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:38am PST

Beckinsale’s followers went totally nuts after she posted the snap on Instagram. The photo racked up more than 19k likes and hundreds of comments from fans writing how beautiful Beckinsale looked.

In the black and white photo, Beckinsale was rocking a pair of high-waisted pants with a bulky belt that showed off her trim figure. Her long, wavy locks flow down over her shoulders as Kate hides her eyes from the light.

Many of Beckinsale’s followers took to the comment section to express their admiration for this awesomely retro look.

“Tell me those are polyester pants left over from the 70s,” one fan wrote. “I can hear the disco theme song now.”

“Love the nod to the 70’s with the pants lovely!” another social media user commented.

Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to posting steamy pics on social media. Last week, the actress shared one jaw-dropping post. At first glance, the photo seems like a standard photo that shows off her toned figure

At first glance, the photo seems like a standard photo that shows off her toned figure. However, upon reading the caption, the snap is actually quite humorous.

Beckinsale shared the photo with the caption: “It’s Monday morning . Sniff your armpit and then try to twist your own head off who’s with me @shape.”

It’s Monday morning . Sniff your armpit and then try to twist your own head off who’s with me @shape A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:30am PST

