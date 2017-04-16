Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Lacy One-Piece Swimsuit

Thanks to the Underworld film, Kate Beckinsale has become one of the biggest stars in the world of genre films. The series of films combined horror, science fiction, fantasy, and action into multiple blockbusters. Beckinsale has starred in each of the five films as the werewolf hunter Selene, who often wears black leather clothing. As you can see from her recent Instagram post, the actual actress prefers to enjoy the lighter side of life while sunbathing in a white one-piece.

My dad used to say “It’s nice out … I think I’ll keep it out “ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

As the Northern Hemisphere edges further and further into Spring, temperatures continue to rise. With it getting warmer by the day, that means everyone begins wearing skimpier outfits, celebrities included.

To celebrate the warm weather, Beckinsale posed in a lacy one-piece that featured many cutouts along the from. She captioned the photo, “My dad used to say ‘It’s nice out … I think I’ll keep it out.”

Given the context of the quote, it’s tough to say exactly what Beckinsale might be implying when she says she’ll keep “it” out.

The actress has regularly showed off her crude humor, so it’s possible that the caption was merely a joke about staying completely in the buff when the weather is nice, but considering how skimpy of outfits we’ve seen Beckinsale wear, this isn’t the one that shows the most skin.

Before Twilight, Beckinsale was able to get in on the ground floor of the massive surge of vampire popularity, with her sexy Selene character making the Underworld franchise incredibly popular. Before vampires battled werewolves in the form of Edward or Jacob, Selene was hunting down Michael Corvin and engaging in a tawdry affair with the Lycan.

Beckinsale hasn’t only explored horror films, having starred in movies like Pearl Harbor and Serendipity, but there’s just something about Selene that causes the actress to regularly return to her.

Which of Beckinsale’s films is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

