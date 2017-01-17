Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Sexiest Instagram Picture Yet

Underworld star Kate Beckinsale has stepped up her Instagram game over the past couple months. There is no question about that. She has revealed some pretty aggressive pictures that take modeling to another level.

Beckinsale kicked the new year off with an imagethat shows the Underworld star rocking a yellow bikini bottom and a navy blue sports bra. Beckinsale posted the photo in the caption: “Buh bye 2016. Lots of love to everyone for a safe and happy new year.”

Well, she just outdid herself this time (which is hard to do). She recently posted a throwback picture from a Dior event and it shows off her beauty in pretty much every way.

#fbf Dior on the floor ❤️London❤️ A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

But there is something else at work here that we as viewers don’t really think about. Yes, we see a gorgeous Kate Beckinsale in an Instagram photo, but the behind-the-scenes efforts she puts into keeping her body this healthy are beyond intense and dedicated.

While chatting with Shape magazine, Beckinsale explained how she maintains her rocking figure. “I don’t drink alcohol,” she said. “I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

“I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out,” she said. “I prefer to get it done in the morning.”

“That said I don’t naturally get up early,” the Love & Friendship star said. “It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4 am and woke up at noon. But it doesn’t so I’m usually staggering around first thing.”

“Hard-core workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” she said. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy.”

“I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat,” she said. “I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

