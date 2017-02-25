Kate Beckinsale Becomes The Gorgeous Lady In Red In New Pics

Earlier this year, Kate Beckinsale starred yet again in a sequel in her vampires hunting werewolves franchise Underworld, which sadly hasn’t garnered any awards attention. It’s possible that it will be honored at next year’s Academy Awards, but it’s too early to tell. Despite not being honor for any prestigious awards, Beckinsale celebrated Oscars weekend with a stunning red ensemble that deserves its own acclaim.

Piaget and The Weinstein Company hosted a massive cocktail party to celebrate this weekend’s Oscars and Independent Spirit Awards, one of the biggest weekends in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actress looked radiant in her flowing red gown. The Van Helsing star appeared at the event without a date, having split from husband Len Wiseman, who wrote and directed the original Underworld, last year.

Beckinsale’s previous partner, Michael Sheen, was also involved with the Underworld franchise, having starred in the original installment. Hopefully the actress gets another opportunity to reprise her role as Selene the werewolf hunter if for no other reason than to spark a new romantic relationship.

