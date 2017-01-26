Kate Beckinsale Has Posted Her Most Revealing Selfie Yet

Kate Beckinsale might have just shared her most revealing Instagram photo yet. On Wednesday morning, the Underworld: Blood Wars star showed off some serious skin in a mirror selfie while cracking a huge smile.

The 43-year-old actress posted the photo with the caption: “Laughing in bathrooms with friends.”

Laughing in bathrooms with friends A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:48am PST

Since sharing on social media, Kate Beckinsale’s followers showered the post with more than 28k likes and flooded the comments section with compliments.

The mother of one put her incredibly toned figure on full display in the photo, which was taken on a break during her Shape magazine photo shoot last month, according to Daily Mail. Beckinsale photographed herself rocking a black crop top that flaunted her tiny waist, and pair of white bikini bottoms.

Kate is never one to take herself too seriously. Just like the actress posted the above sexy selfie with a humorous caption, Kate shared a photo on Tuesday that was absolutely hilarious.

The Love & Friendship star took to Instagram to share a close-up selfie as she sported a knit sweater. “You can think you’ve had a reasonably good day until you get undressed at night and two small pieces of chicken fall out of your polo neck,” she captioned the snap.

You can think you’ve had a reasonably good day until you get undressed at night and two small pieces of chicken fall out of your polo neck A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:45am PST

During her interview for Shape magazine, Kate dished on how she manages to keep her body fit.

“I don’t drink alcohol,” she said. “I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”

She continued by saying: “Hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life. I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

