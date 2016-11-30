Kanye West Released From the Hospital a Week After Being Admitted

Kanye West is finally home!

E! News confirmed the rapper was released today after being admitted for exhaustion and sleep deprivation on Nov. 21, just hours after he had canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour. He’s now at home with his family.

At the time of his hospitalization, West was with his personal trainer and the visit was under the consultation of West’s doctor. After West’s doctor made the 911 call, the incident was deemed a “medical emergency” and the fire department responded to the trainer’s home.

Wife Kim Kardashian has been by his side as he’s undergone treatment. It was reported that the rapper initially hoped to be released a couple of days ago, but doctors wanted him to stay longer.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.