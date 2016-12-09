Kanye West Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving The Hospital

Kanye West has officially made his first public appearance since his hospitalization. The rapper decided to spend the day taking in an exhibition before it opens to the public.

Sporting casual and comfy clothes, as well as a new blonder hairstyle, it seems that West was in good spirits as he previewed the Rick Owens: Furniture exhibit at the MOCA Pacific Design Center. This was a perfect chance for him to see the exhibit in peace before it opened to the public.

Though West is still in recovery from his exhaustion, it’s a nice change of pace to see the rapper out and about. He is still receiving outpatient care while he continues to recover, which includes therapy. Of course, he is also receiving plenty of support from his family as well during this process.

“Kim will of course always stay by Kanye’s side and support him and help through it all,” said a source close to the couple.

It has been a rough few months for the pair between Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery and West’s hospitalization, but they’ve managed to get through it all. Hopefully now that West is out and about more, things will start to ease up for Kardashian.

It’s only a matter of time before Hollywood’s hottest couple will return to the spotlight.

[H/T E News!]