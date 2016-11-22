Kanye West Hospitalized After Cancelling Saint Pablo Tour

It’s been only a day since Kayne West cancelled his Saint Pablo tour and he has been hosliptalized, E! News reports.

No criminal activity was involved and the decision to hospitalize West was for “his own health and safety”, NBC News reports.

The L.A.P.D. responded to a call 1:20 p.m. and said “the disturbance call became a medical emergency” only.

West’s recent comments about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump created a controversy between longtime friends Jay Z and Beyoncé.

West was very upset about the incident and cancelled his tour. His rep issued a statement saying, “The remaining dates on the Saint Pablo Tour have been canceled. Tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.”

We are thinking about him and his family during this difficult time.

Developing story…

