Kanye West Getting Warnings From Friends About The Kardashian Family, Source Says

Amid the divorce rumors that surfaced earlier this week, Kanye West’s friends are apparently warning him that the he should get away from the Kardashians as quickly as possible.

A source says close to the celebrity couple told InTouch: “People around him are like, ‘He needs to get away from those crazy people.’ It’s a curse over there. Anything with the Kardashians is tarnished and… They’re opportunistic people who completely take advantage of him.”

The source mentioned that the “Fade” rapper is on board with the idea of leaving his wife and mother to his two children. West doesn’t want to be demonized in the media the way other celebrities romantically involved with the Kardashians have been – such as Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries, and Kourtney’s long-time boyfriend and father to her children Scott Disick.

“Even [Kanye’s] like, ‘F**k this, I’m not going to be the next casualty,” the source said.

While the aforementioned source indicates that Kanye is looking for a way to get out of his marriage with Kim, other insiders close to the couple have mentioned that there are no plans for divorce and that the rumor are entirely false.

Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban recently spoke out about the issue while attending the DailyMail.com holiday party earlier this week.

“I just FaceTimed with Kim and Kanye and everyone’s talking about some divorce rumors and I was laughing because I didn’t hear that all day and I guess everybody else apparently here did and it’s so funny to me because it’s so not true,” Cheban said. “I don’t know where people come up with stories but it’s literally hysterical but Jennifer Aniston has also been pregnant like 1,000 times so it’s kind of a joke.”

Cheban continued by saying, “They’re in good spirits. I don’t want to talk much about them because it’s not my business but I do have to say that the divorcing is kind of hysterical, that I will mention, because I just spoke to both of them on FaceTime literally before I was coming here and when I heard that I literally burst out laughing.”

A source close to Kanye said that the 39-year-old musician has been making a steady recovery after being hospitalized recently for an emotional breakdown.

“[Kanye’s] doing really good,” the source said. “He’s with his kids and Kim at home, and he’s been recording. He’s not recording in a hard-core way, but he has a studio set up and is feeling inspired. His creative juices are flowing, and he’s determined to make the best album of his career. There’s no timeline. He’s not rushing toward it, but he doesn’t stop thinking about his creative projects.”

