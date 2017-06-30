Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Toned Tummy And Sports Bra Obsession On Instagram

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is a fitness fanatic. She’s proud to be active and she doesn’t care who knows it. Another thing she loves is looking good and feeling good in her yoga-wear. Case in point, this new Instagram post of hers…
Yoga Sundaze 🙌🏽 and yes, @goldsheepclothing also makes tops 😍 obsessed 🐑
Looking incredibly fit, Kaley took advantage of the opportunity to show off how toned her arms, legs, and tummy look. Yoga does a body good.
The Gold Sheep Clothing apparel she’s rocking is something near and dear to her heart.
They are a clothing company she partnered with and created the Paw Works line, which is a line of workout apparel with dog related garment prints that supports the Paw Works a nonprofit animal rescue organization
Paw Works is described as giving “abandoned animals a second chance at life.”
Additionally, “In just two years, Paw Works has saved close to 2,000 abandoned dogs and cats in Southern California and placed them in permanent, loving homes. The organization also addresses animal overpopulation at its source by providing free spaying, neutering, vaccines and microchipping to pets in underserved communities.”
Such an amazing event last night for our friends @pawworks with @normancook @bradgoreski @ashleyaubra These amazing custom paw works pants are available online now and all the net proceeds go to raise money to help the animals at the paw works shelter. After meeting so many of the puppies last night I can tell you the money goes to the most amazing cause. Shop now and support the puppies 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶 #bethegoldsheep 📸 @jaredthomaskocka
Workout gear with a purpose, that gives something back to the community and lets you look super hot while exercising. Seems like Kaley is investing her time and energy into something we can all benefit from.
