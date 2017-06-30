Kaley Cuoco Reveals Skintight Workout Outfit On Instagram

Kaley Cuoco shared an all-new workout outfit snap on social media this past weekend and it will make your heart skip a beat. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to post a pic of her rocking a skintight outfit that showed off her extremely fit physique.

The 31-year-old actress captioned the pic: “Working on another amazing project with the generous @kerimarie333 @goldsheepclothing benefiting @pawworks (ps Tango is up for adoption! Contact @pawworks) (Ruby is not).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

[SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS: Watch Every Commercial That Aired In Super Bowl LI]

Cuoco was donning baby blue workout gear that was covered in gold and white outlines of different breeds of dogs. The yoga pants and sports bra that the Wedding Ringer star was wearing flaunted her trim figure and put her toned abs on full display.

In her right arm, the actress was holding up an adorable puppy. Closely behind Kaley was her precious pet pup Ruby.

Since sharing on Instagram, Cuoco’s snap racked up more than 125k likes and hundreds of comments about how stunning she looks in the photo.

The post was a plug for her new project benefiting a company called Paw Works, which is a “nonprofit animal rescue organization dedicated to partnering with county and city shelters to give abandoned animals a second chance at life,” according to its website.

When Kaley isn’t sharing steamy snaps in her workout gear, she regularly takes to social media to post videos of her other favorite animals: horses.

In the past few days, Cuoco has shared more than 4 videos featuring horses. Several of the videos put Cuoco’s horse-riding abilities on display.

Last week she posted a video showing her riding on a horse with the caption: “Last weekends perfect practice w the perfect princess #EscarlataLS her!”

Last weekends perfect practice w the perfect princess #EscarlataLS 💗her! A video posted by @normancook on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

To keep up with Kaley Cuoco, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is the sexiest photo of Kaley Cuoco?

MORE: Kaley Cuoco Reveals Hilarious ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo | Kaley Cuoco Makes A Big Bang On Instagram With These Posts | Kaley Cuoco Calls Out Jim Parsons For Ditching Big Bang Theory Cast At SAG Awards

[H/T Instagram: Kaley Cuoco]