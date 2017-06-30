Kaley Cuoco Reveals Hilarious ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Kaley Cuoco shared a hilarious photo from behind-the-scenes of The Big Bang Theory, and it looks like she is having a wonderful time in between takes while filming the wildly popular CBS comedy. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the awesome pic.

Casually waiting #bts for @bigbangtheory_cast curtain call with my buddy buds @tryzzler 📸cred @a.ayers10 A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Kaley Cuoco captioned the humorous snap: “Casually waiting #btts for @bigbangtheory_cast curtain call with my buddy buds @tryzzler cred @a.ayers10.”

In the photo, Cuoco is noticeably rocking a red clown nose while killing time on her cell phone. She is rocking comfy clothes and has her signature blonde locks in a high bun on top of her head. One of Cuoco’s pals from the crew is laying on the ground, also sporting a clown nose, and looks like he’s taking a little snooze while waiting for the cast curtain call.

Since posting on Instagram, Cuoco’s followers tossed out more than 112k likes.

Most recently, Kaley has also posted a bevy of photos featuring her new boyfriend Karl Cook.

A source close to the couple recently spoke to E! News saying: “They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

When Kaley Cuoco isn’t sharing funny behind-the-scenes shots from the set of BBT, or cute snaps with her new beau, she regularly posts pics that show off her stunning good looks. Check out some of her sexiest snaps here.

