Kaley Cuoco Reveals Big Bang Theory Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Kaley Cuoco shared an all-new behind-the-scenes pic from the set of The Big Bang Theory and it will undoubtedly make you love her and the show even more than you already do.

#bts @bigbangtheory_cbs always entertained … even during show night 😂 📷 @a.ayers10 💕 A post shared by @normancook on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

The 31-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “#bts @bigbangtheory_cbs always entertained… even during show night @a.ayers10.”

The image shows the blond bombshell with her arms wrapped around Jim Parsons, who portrays the eccentric genius Sheldon Cooper, while the two of them share a laugh with one of the producers of the show.

Standing to their right is Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali, who seems to be a bit concerned about whatever joke was just made.

Judging by this awesome behind-the-scenes photo, it is obvious that Kaley Cuoco and her fellow cast members – including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar – truly enjoy their jobs as stars of the wildly popular CBS sitcom.

These aren’t the only BTS shots that the Wedding Ringer actress shared on social media this week. She also posted a double boyfriend photo that showed her current beau, Karl Cook, and her former flame and co-star, Johnny Galecki, embracing one another. Evidently there is no bad blood between the two men as they seemed to be getting along swimmingly as they posed on the infamous BBT couch while making kissy faces.

Cuoco captioned the snap: “Ummmmmm then this happened @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! @mrtankcook.”

Ummmmmm then this happened 🙈🙈 @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! 😂 @mrtankcook A post shared by @normancook on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Fans of the series will be thrilled to know that all of the main actors have come close to reaching an agreement with the studios to appear in two more seasons of the show.

CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves recently attended the Deutsche Bank Media and Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Florida and revealed that the star-studded cast is on the “two-yard line” for closing contract negotiations.

“I suspect you will hear news about that fairly shortly,” he said.

Currently, Warner Bros. TV is still working to lock down deals with the final two core members in Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who portray Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski, respectively, according to Variety.

To keep up with Kaley Cuoco, follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Big Bang Theory behind-the-scenes pic?

