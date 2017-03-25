‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jwoww Shows Off How She keeps Her Curves In Corset Pic

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley is mostly known for her starring role in the MTV reality series The Jersey Shore, which chronicled the lives of 20-somethings as they vacationed at a beach house on the titular vacation destination. Most of the documented exploits involved going to clubs, getting drunk, going to the beach, and trying to hook up with potential suitors. Since the show has ended, Jwoww has started a family, but often uses her social media account to remind people she can still make people say “Wow.”

One way to get a slim waist is through regular exercise and a healthy diet, but Jwoww heightens the work from her exercise regiment with a corset. Considering she’s had two kids, she clearly wants to use every tool at her disposal to get the desired result.

Corsets were at the height of popularity in the 18th and 19th centuries where they were used to shape an hourglass figure. Although commonly associated with women’s fashion, men were also known to wear corsets, as a slender torso was also a desirable trait in the 1820s and 1830s.

Modern-day corsets usually consist of cloth materials that are given structure thanks to rigid plastic, but corsets throughout history have been made with bone, ivory, and baleen.

Upon discovery of how physically taxing corsets are, many critics have dismissed the clothing item completely. Many women used to faint while wearing corsets, as they were tightened to such a degree they restricted a wearer’s breathing. Corsets are also known to constrict a wearer’s organs, which can have an impact on digestion.

Whatever the medical drawbacks come with wearing a corset, the item of clothing does create a slimmer waist.

