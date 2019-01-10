Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals ‘Reason’ She Defended ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Amid Relationship Drama

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is explaining her decision to speak out in defense of her Jersey Shore co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley amid her drama with estranged husband Roger Mathews.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star opened up about the security video she released in December showing Farley asking police not to keep her children away from Mathews, claiming that she had “a reason to say something.”

“Obviously, I’ve been knowing things. I know everything about Jenni, because we’re best friends. We talk every day, so I’ve been in the loop about what’s going on,” Polizzi said. “So, when Roger decided to put it public, that’s when I kind of said my piece, because if you’re going to put videos on the internet about things that aren’t true, I’m going to say that it’s not true.”

“I definitely mind my business when it comes to them as a couple,” she continued. “But you know, if you put it out in public, then I have a reason to say something.”

Polizzi had chosen to post the video to her Instagram account back in December after Mathews alleged that Farley was using their children – Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 – as “pawns” and was “hate-filled” following their divorce filings just months prior.

“My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say, ensued. She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too,” Matthews said in one of 11 videos posted to his Instagram account. “I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children.”

In her own post, Polizzi had contradicted Mathews’ allegations against Farley, sharing a security video in which Farley told police that “he’s not a bad dad” and stated that she did not want to keep their children from him.

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her,” she captioned the post. “She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother. She doesn’t leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don’t see.”

Polizzi went on to state that Farley’s “character is being tarnished” and that Mathews’ allegations in his videos were “false news.”

Mathews responded to the post by stating that Polizzi “should stay out of matters that do not concern her.”