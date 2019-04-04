JWoww: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Brushes off Haters, Flashes Tattoo of Son’s Face

Jenni “JWoww” Farley doesn’t care what her critics say in the midst of her divorce from husband Roger Mathews.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to share a photo of her smirking, adding the cheeky caption: “imagining what it’s like to care about what people think of me.”

The shot showed off a good glance at her brand new tattoo of her 2-year-old son, Greyson, who she has gushed over following his diagnosis with autism last year. She previously shared a photo showing off the new body art with the caption, “When your dream artist gives you your dream tattoo. My son forever on my hand.”

Farley, 33, has advocated for her son after his diagnosis, utilizing everything from special sensory experiences to early intervention work to keep him moving forward.

“Coming from September when he didn’t even know his name — like, he would not respond to his name once. It was a concern of ours because we actually thought it was his hearing, originally,” she told PEOPLE last month, adding that Greyson, who sees four or five specialists on a weekly basis, now “knows all his ABCs.”

In the midst of Greyson’s diagnosis, Farley filed for divorce from husband Mathews. The proceedings started out messy, and in February, Mathews, 43, requested primary physical custody of the former couple’s children, Greyson and 4-year-old Meilani.

He may have a tough time convincing the court to agree to his request given the accusations of abuse Farley has previously brought against him.

“I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them,” Farley wrote in a letter she published online.

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie…,” she added. “I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” Farley went on to say. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member continued. “How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews has denied the allegations and provided his own statements on the matter.

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” he said on Instagram.

“I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip,” Mathews also stated. “We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

“There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim,” he concluded. “This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

Farley and Mathews married in October 2015. Farley filed for divorce in September 2018.