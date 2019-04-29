‘Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed a temporary restraining order against her husband, Roger Mathews, Thursday night after the Jersey Shore star and Mathews got into an argument and police were called to their New Jersey home.

In a series of Instagram videos shared overnight, the 43-year-old alleged that Farley was “hysterically shouting” at him and threaten to call police while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews said that he called police himself and after they left, he left to record a podcast with a friend. When he returned home, he went to sleep without talking to Farley and said that he was awoken at 2 a.m. by police who removed him from his home and informed him that Farley had contacted a judge and filed a restraining order against him.

Friday morning, Farley shared a screenshot of a statement from her representative on Instagram.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement,” Farley’s representative said. “Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

A spokesperson for the Toms River Police Department confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE that police were dispatched to the couple’s home at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday “for a civil matter.”

“Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location,” the spokesperson said.

In his emotional series of Instagram videos, some of which were taken from the back of a police car, Mathews accused his wife of using their children as “pawns” and claimed that Farley agreed to discuss their divorce on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation for an additional sum of money.

“She’s made my children pawns in this — literally made them pawns, something I would never do to her, ever,” he said in one video. “I have no choice but to just be honest and open. I got nothing to lose, I got nothing to hide. You’re gonna see about our divorce on Jersey Shore, you know why? Because my wife told me — my ex-wife told me — when we were in counseling that she’s negotiating a side-deal. I think she said she wanted $70,000 … to talk about our divorce on the upcoming season. Everything is about money with her. All I want is time with my children, that’s all I want.”

“My ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me,” he continued, crying. “My daughter, the look in her eyes. … Because her mother can’t wait until they go to sleep to have a disagreement. She has to do it in front of them … the misunderstanding she had towards her dad, and hitting me in the butt because I upset her mother, because her mother can’t control her emotions.”

In his final video shared in the early hours of Friday morning, Mathews slammed Farley, who he called “hate-filled.”

“Not allowed to speak to my children, not allowed to go get clothes … I miss my kids, man,” he said. “It’s just wrong.”

The temporary restraining order comes three months after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, citing irreconcilable differences. The exes have continued to spend time together as a family with their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra, and 2-year-old son, Greyson Valor. They even celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in October and wore matching Halloween costumes.

Following Farley’s filing for divorce this fall, Mathews vowed on Instagram to win his wife back.

The two married in October 2015 after dating for several years.