‘Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Gushes Over Her ‘Valentines’

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley recently took to Instagram to gush over her “Valentines.”

In a post in the social network site, Farley shared a photo of her two children cuddled up to one another while sleeping.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She wrote in the post’s caption that her daughter, Meilani 4; son, Greyson, 2 are her “Valentine’s.”

Farley’s Valentine’s Day post comes and she her estranged husband Roger Mathews are engaged in a heated divorce and custody battle.

The reality TV star has brought allegations of abuse against Mathews, which she made public in a letter published online.

“I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them,” Farley’s letter began.

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie…,” she continued. “I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” Farley added. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” she went on to say. “How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews, conversely, has vehemently denied the accusations him, taking to Instagram to defend himself.

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” he stated.

“I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip,” Mathews continued. “We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

“There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim,” he also said. “This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

Most recently, Mathews filed for primary physical custody of the couple’s children, but a judge does not appear to have ruled on that request at this time.