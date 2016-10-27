Justin Timberlake Discusses That Voting Selfie

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake nearly got himself into big trouble recently for posting a selfie on Instagram showing the moment after he cast his vote in the polling booth.

On Wednesday evening, the “Mirrors” singer made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon when he dished on the incident. While chatting with Fallon, Timberlake joked, “I went back home to Tennessee and voted, super quiet, and no one even knew.”

“Get out and vote, but, don’t take a picture of yourself in there,” said Timberlake. “I had no idea! I was like, this is going to be great and inspire people to vote. Then it was like, womp womp womp.”

On Monday, Timberlake posted a snap of himself at the polling place in Memphis, Tennessee. While the image seemed like a harmless plea to urge his 37 million followers to vote, Tennessee law prohibits voters from taking pics or recording conversations in the voting booths, according to TMZ.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam passed a law last year that prohibits photos or videos inside polling locations, but granted the use of phones for “informational purposes to assist the voter in making election decisions,” according to the New York Daily News.

The 35-year-old singer posted the photo with the caption: “Hey! You! yeah, YOU! I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote !!! No excuses, my good people! There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don’t, then we can’t HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #exerciseyourrighttovote.”

The law enforcement authorities have stated that there will be no investigation into the matter, and that Justin Timberlake would not be in trouble for the voting booth selfie, according to CNN.

While on the Tonight Show, Timberlake and host Jimmy Fallon also treated the audience to a hilarious skit. The duo took on the characters of two middle-schoolers at summer camp, and Timberlake rocked a blonde curly hairdo and fake braces. The pair even belted out Alanis Morrisette’s classic tune “Ironic” before camp counselor Fletcher burst in to break up the party.

[H/T CNN, New York Daily News]