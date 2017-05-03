Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Not Dating Hailee Steinfeld

If you were hoping for a whirlwind romance between Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld then you’re about to be severely disappointed.

Even though rumors began swirling that the two pop-stars were dating, a source close to the situation says that Steinfeld has let Bieber know that she’s “not interested in anything but a friendship.”

This isn’t the first time the two have been rumored to be dating.

Back in 2011, they had to fight off accusations that they were dating, and at the time Justin was even quoted as saying Hailee was “too young” for him.

However, with the source claiming that the Pitch Perfect star made it clear to Biebs that she only wanted to be friends, it sounds like maybe he was trying to get something started and she shut him down.

Besides, Steinfeld has been publicly dating a guy named Cameron Smoller, who reportedly works for Snapchat.

From the looks of their social media posts, the couple has been together for at least a few months and they seem very happy.

Coincidentally, both Bieber and Steinfeld put out new music this past week.

Hailee dropped the single “Most Girls,” which is an anthem for uniqueness and independence.

Bieber, however, put out “I’m The One,” which is a DJ Khaled track that also features Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Quavo.

There’s no confirmation that Bieber is trying to tell Steinfeld that he’s “the one” for her, but he’s known to write songs about the women in his life, so anything is possible.

