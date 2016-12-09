Judge Reinhold Talked About Cocaine And Other Weird Things On Radio Before Arrest

Judge Reinhold made a vert strange joke with a Miami disc jockey about cocaine, the DJ’s 16-year-old boy, and the classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High just hours before his arrest.

Reinhold phoned into the Paul and Young Ron show Thursday morning and jokingly got mad at the DJ for letting his kid watch Fast Times at Ridgemont High. He then went on, taking it over the line, saying that the DJ should “lay out a fatty line of cocaine” for him. And to make the joke even more awkward, the DJ plays along and says, “That’s mommy’s job.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Overall, the phone call went fine, but there are moments where it gets beyond awkward, and it is strange that that drugs were Reinhold’s first go-to joke.

Do you think Judge Reinhold should have carried on with the awkward joke? Should the DJ’s have gone along with it?

[H/T TMZ, Big 105.9]