Joy-Anna Duggar Is ‘So Happy’ to Be Courting

Another Duggar daughter has entered a courtship!

Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, has been courted by her friend of 15 years, Austin. The teen revealed the exciting news on Tuesday’s special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding.

Shortly after her older sister Jinger got married, Joy-Anna revealed that she has been spending a lot time with Austin, PEOPLE reports.

“Hey y’all! I’m Joy Duggar and this is Austin,” Joy-Anna said in a video posted to the Duggar family website.

“I just asked her to enter a courtship with me,” Austin said as he sat beside Joy-Anna.

“And I said yes!” Joy-Anna added. “We’ve known each other for a long time.”

Austin chimed in, “Almost 15 years. I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015.”

“There was a whole group of us that came up,” Joy-Anna explained. “And we were just hanging out and it was really late at night, stars were just gorgeous. For me that’s really special, but then just being with him. And then now it’s even more special because it’s where we start our courtship.”

“It’s a place that I’ve come many times to just get away and spend time with the Lord,” Austin explained of the special location. “I just knew that this was the place that I wanted to ask her.”

Joy-Anna went on to say she was “surprised” when he asked. “I hadn’t been here in so long. I was not expecting this. So happy.”

We can’t wait to see how their courtship blooms!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.