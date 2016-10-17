Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley Get All Bloody for Hilarity for Charity Event

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and wife Tasha McCauley got into the Halloween spirit for Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen’s annual Halloween Hilarity for Charity show, which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association, POPSUGAR reports. The event is geared towards raising awarness for Alzheimers amongst millennials. The guest list also included Scott Eastwood, Elizabeth Olsen, and James Corden.

The couple showed up with blood splashed all over their white clothes – definitely a grueling sight! This was the first time the two have been spotted out together at a public event since secretly marrying in 2014.

Lookin good you two! Keep the photos coming!

