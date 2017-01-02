Jon Gosselin Rings in the New Year With His Kids

Jon Gosselin rang in the new year just like any dad would, with his children.

The dad of eight shared a picture with Aaden, Joel, Hannah, and Leah on Instagram saying, “Happy New Year!!! 2017!!! Let’s do this!!!!”

According to Us, Gosselin admitted that he and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, don’t really talk and he has a hard time spending time with his children even though his custody agreement states weekly dinners and overnight stays every weekend.

He claims his ex-wife controls his kids to the point she only allows four kids to go to his house at a time. He added that he hasn’t seen Collin, 12, in over a year because he’s homeschooled and never comes over –which he blames on Kate.

Gosselin admitted that things were “bad” between him and family and he sometimes looked on Twitter to his kids were doing.

Guess we will have to see what happens on TLC’s Kate Plus 8.

