Jon Gosselin Celebrates Twins Mady And Cara’s 16th Birthday Two Days Late

In a tell-all interview with Mady and Cara Gosselin, they basically said they want nothing to do with their father, Jon Gosselin.

However, Jon is still putting in effort to get back his relationship with his daughters. He is attempting, but may be falling a little short.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Happy 16th Bday to Mady and Cara!!! ❤️❤️👭🎂🎂October 8, 2000 seems forever ago. A photo posted by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Oct 10, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

It was the twins 16th birthday over the weekend and Jon took to Instagram to wish them a happy birthday. However, his post came two days after their actual birthday.

“Happy 16th Bday to Mady and Cara!!! October 8, 2000 seems forever ago,” he captioned the pic on Monday.

On the other hand, Kate Gosselin shared a cute photo of the twins when they were just five months old on their actual birthday.

“16 years ago, these two perfectly amazing girls were born! I’m so thankful for them each and every day!” Kate wrote. “Happy 16th birthday, Mady and Cara! Can’t wait to celebrate YOU today!!!! #LoveMom #FiveMonthsOldInPic.”

The last time the twins and Jon were photographed together was over the Fourth of July weekend, a source to E! News.

The twins want Jon to stop talking about them and their siblings in interviews and maybe then they would be ready for a relationship with him.

Mady said: “He doesn’t even know us—how can he dare to talk about us?”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com