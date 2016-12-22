Johnny Depp Asking Amber Heard To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees

The drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to rage on as the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now requesting that his estranged wife pays $100,00 for his attorneys’ fees and costs.

In the event that Heard fails to pay, Depp is requesting that he be allowed to deduct the amount from his next divorce settlement.

The 53-year-old actor felt that Heard filed an “entirely unnecessary” Request for Order earlier this month, according to People.

In the court filing Wasser wrote: “The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny — the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family’s emotional well-being, and his finances-appears to be of no interest to Amber.”

Over the course of his divorce settlement with Amber Heard, Depp has racked up nearly $1 million in attorneys’ fees.

“Amber wants to maintain the media’s attention and thereby preserve her own fleeting relevance,” the documents state. Wasser also mentioned that the Zombieland actress acted “erratically” and “uncooperatively” throughout the duration of the case.

Court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight showed that Heard and Depp signed a Deal Point Memorandum, “outlining what each party would pay and responsibilities they had to uphold.”

According to Heard’s lawyers, Johnny Depp has not fulfilled his obligations in the memorandum.

In the settlement, Heard was awarded $7 million. She requested that the money be donated to The American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. At this point, Depp has paid $200k with the remaining $6.8 million still being withheld.

Heard claims that not only has the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor been stalling her payments, but also that he failed to meet court-enforced deadlines in regards to other elements of the divorce agreement.

For example, Depp has taken his sweet time in shipping Heard’s belongings from his private island in the Bahamas. Also, he has been slow in separating their personal property, and transferring ownership of vehicles from his name to hers.

A court hearing for this motion has been scheduled for January 13, 2017.

