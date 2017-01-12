John McCain Reveals Game Changing Details On Donald Trump And Russia

On Wednesday, Senator John McCain admitted that he gave the FBI a dossier which outlines claims of a Russian blackmail plot against President-elect Donald Trump, according to New York Post.

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,” McCain said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI. That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.”

Carl Bernstein, who contributed to the CNN story regarding the dossier, explained that the Arizona lawmaker was given the document by a former British ambassador to Moscow.

Bernstein said while talking with CNN: “It came from a former British MI6 agent who was hired from a political opposition research firm in Washington who was doing work about Donald Trump for both republican and democratic candidates opposed to Trump.”

He continued by saying: “They were looking at Trump’s business ties. They saw some questionable things about Russians, about his businesses in Russia. They in turn hired this MI6 former investigator. He then came up with additional information from his Russian sources. He was very concerned by the implications of it. He then took it to an FBI colleague that he had known in his undercover work for years. He took it to this FBI man in Rome who turned it over to the bureau in Washington in August.”

“And then, a former British ambassador to Russia independently was made aware of these findings and he took the information to John McCain – Senator John McCain of Arizona – in the period just after the election, and showed it to McCain – additional findings,” Bernstein said.

Over the course of the campaign season, Donald Trump and John McCain butted heads on several occasions. McCain openly opposed Trump’s candidacy, and the President-elect said that McCain wasn’t a war hero because he was caught during the Vietnam War.

What are your thoughts about John McCain admitting to giving the FBI information regarding Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia?

MORE: George Takei Just Blasted Donald Trump About Those Alleged Russian Tapings | Celebrities React to Allegations of Donald Trump Having Deep Ties to Russia | Charlie Sheen Absolutely Obliterates Donald Trump While At The Airport | Ben Affleck Weighs In On Donald Trump And Meryl Streep Feud | JK Rowling Scorches Donald Trump In Six Words | The View Erupts As Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Jedediah Bila For Bashing Meryl Streep And Defending Donald Trump | George Clooney Blasts Donald Trump Over Meryl Streep Comments | Piers Morgan Weighs In On Meryl Streep’s Donald Trump Bash

[H/T New York Post]