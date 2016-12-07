Jocelyn ‘Catwoman’ Wildenstein Arrested For Slashing Her Designer Boyfriend With Scissors

New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, 76, also known as “catwoman” thanks to her history of plastic surgery that made her face look more and more feline, was arrested after she clawed at her boyfriend, designer Lloyd Klein, 49. She is now facing serious assault charges.

According to Klein, Wildenstein flipped out, flying into a “violent rage” and swiping at him wither her nails. After clawing at him, she then grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to slash across his chest. Klein had to shove Wildenstein into a closet and keep her locked up until the police could arrive.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Wildenstein’s Trump Tower home. She was then arrested and will be charged with felony assault charges.

Wildenstein has made headlines plenty of times in the past, mostly in relation to her marriage and infamous divorce of Alec Wildenstein back in 1999. Her divorce settlement would go down as the largest settlement on record at the time at $2.5 billion and $100 million a year for 13 years.

Of course, she needed that money to keep living her outrageous lifestyle. Between the plastic surgery, the mansion she built for her 17-year-old daughter, and owning a pet monkey with its own private cage above the bath tub, she is definitely not your average socialite.

[H/T Daily Mail]