Joanna Gaines Shares A Big Secret About Those ‘Fixer Upper’ Home Reveals

Every home reveal on HGTV‘s Fixer Upper is a gorgeous one, but there are always a few rooms you don’t see when the finished product is revealed.

To put fans’ minds at ease, Joanna Gaines explained why that is in a sneak peek of her new show with husband Chip Gaines, Behind the Design, revealing that several rooms in each home are used for storage during the renovation process.

“Most of the time when it’s the reveal, people wonder, what about the other bedrooms? Well, this is one of the bedrooms,” Joanna says in the clip, shared by PEOPLE. As she says this, she’s standing in a room filled with rugs, tarps, tools, candles and plenty of storage bins.

“It’s finished, we’ve got a new light fixture in here, we’ve got all new trim and paint,” she continues. “It’s really pretty, except all of my stuff is in here. So typically 2-3 of the rooms you don’t see in the reveal, look just like this.”

Catch the full sneak peek of Fixer Upper: Behind the Design March 28 at 11 p.m. ET on HGTV.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com