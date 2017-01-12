Jinger Duggar Gets Some Very Specific Kissing Advice In New Counting On Sneak Peek

The upcoming season of Counting On is full of happy moments and unexpected drama. Not only will fans get the chance to see another Duggar wedding unfold, but they will get an inside look into how Jinger prepped for her first kiss with Jeremy Vuolo.

In a recent clip for the upcoming season of the Duggar family show, the Duggar women are helping Jinger get everything ready for her big day. Though Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot back in November, this is the first chance fans of the Duggars will get to see the special day. What’s more, they will get to see all the prepping and planning that lead up to the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of those special prep moments includes getting a little bit of advice from her older – and already married – sisters. In the clip, while the girls are talking about the upcoming wedding, someone asks Jinger if she has any plans for her first kiss.

“Either he initiates or you initiate,” advised older sister Jill, who got married back in June 2014.

Of course, now that Jinger is married, she will be moving away from her family, off to Texas. This is a saddening fact for her sister Jessa, who is currently expecting her second child. She loves having Jinger around, but all of that is about to change.

“I’m really, really excited for her, but I’m also sad she’s going to be moving away,” Jessa admits. “She won’t be around when the baby arrives.”

Up Next: The Duggars Granted Custody Of Grandnephew

Other important news for this upcoming season includes Jessa’s pregnancy and Jill’s return from South America. The recent clip suggests that Jill’s husband Derrick Dillard might be suffering from an ailment after his return to the country. What’s more, it seems as though another Duggar might start her courtship.

The newest season of Counting On starts on Monday January 16, 2017 on TLC. What are you looking forward to in this upcoming season?

More: Jill Duggar Shares a Holiday Photo of the Family | Looks Like Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Just Revealed Her Favorite Reality Show, And It’s Not On TLC | Josh And Anna Duggar Spend Thanksgiving With Family In Ozarks

[H/T Us Weekly]