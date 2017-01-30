Jim Parsons Teases Who Will Play Young Sheldon Cooper In Big Bang Theory Spin-Off

While walking the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jim Parsons was asked if an actor has been chosen yet to potray the 12-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper for The Big Bang Theory spinoff series—which CBS is developing and is simply titled: Sheldon.

“We do,” Parsons told ET’s Nancy O’Dell, when she asked if a lead had been chosen. “They’re supposed to release it but I’m not going to say.”

Okay, so what could Parsons share about the young actor? “He’s wonderful,” he shared. “So many kids sent in [tapes] and it was really overwhelming. But this one little guy was really special.”

Since Parsons has played the character for ten seasons and is executive producing the series—along with Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre and showrunner Steve Molaro—his input on the casting process was welcomed. “Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro are really heading it but they’re always really sweet about asking, ‘What would you think?’ and I’m like, ‘I think it’s great,’” he added. “I kind of don’t want to get in the way too much because whoever the kids is has to do his own thing. You know what I mean? If it’s going to be special it has to be related to what’s going on but also it’s own creature, you know? I’m excited about it though.”

