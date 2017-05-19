Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shares New Photo of Son Henry

Jessa Seewald and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their second child, son Henry Wilberforce, on Feb. 6, and the proud mom can’t help but gush over her new arrival!

Baby Henry joins 15-month-old brother Spurgeon Elliot, who didn’t quite know what to make of his younger sibling at first.

My ❤ is full. 👦🏻👶🏼 #SpurgeonElliotSeewald #HenryWilberforceSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:21am PST

Although Henry and Spurgeon appear to be getting along now, Jessa told People recently that Spurgeon was a little wary of his baby brother when he was born.

“We thought, ‘This is going to be so adorable,’ but he wasn’t really sure about it,” she said. “He thought Henry was a toy, so he wanted to touch his eyes and put his finger in the baby’s mouth.”

Ben added that his elder son “has no concept of being soft.”

Jessa used social media Tuesday to share a photo of both of her boys, with Henry peacefully sleeping as Spurgeon plays with toys in the background.

“My [heart emoji] is full,” she wrote.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

