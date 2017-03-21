Jenny Slate Speaks Out About Breakup With Chris Evans

A month after calling it quits, Jenny Slate has opened up about her breakup with Chris Evans.

The 34-year-old actress gave a candid interview with Vulture magazine and detailed her experience dating her Gifted co-star. After one of their first script reads for the movie, Slate explained that she and Evans shared a palpable chemistry right away.

“I remember him saying to me, ‘You’re going to be one of my closest friends,’” she said. “I was just like, ‘Man, I f–king hope this isn’t a lie, because I’m going to be devastated if this guy isn’t my friend.’”

Given that Captain America star Chris Evans has dated Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel in the past, Jenny Slate admitted that she was surprised when Evans expressed romantic interest in her.

“To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, ‘Oh, you have these feelings for me?’, I was looking around like, ‘Is this a prank?’” Slate said. “I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you’ve had a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person—I don’t want to be an experiment.”

She continued by saying: “If you are a woman who really cares about her freedom, her rights, her sense of being an individual, it is confusing to go out with one of the most objectified people in the entire world.”

Slate mentioned that random women would often approach her at convenience stores, “being like, ‘Oh my God, is that Chris Evans? He’s so hot!’ You’re like, ‘How dare you? That’s my boyfriend. But yes, he’s so hot.’

She continued by noting that in Hollywood she says she is “considered some sort of alternative option, even though I know I’m a majorly vibrant sexual being.”

Even though they split, Slate still holds Evans in high regard and was quite complimentary of him.

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

At this time, Slate and Evans haven’t been on speaking terms, but she claims that it is probably for the best provided how passionate their relationship was when they were together.

“We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot. I think it’s probably best,” she said. “I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever.”

