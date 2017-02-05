Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Message And We’re Dying To Know Who She’s Talking About

What happened, Jennifer Lopez?

That’s the question we find ourselves asking after Jenny from the Block’s latest Instagram post. The singer took to the social media outlet on Saturday to share a cryptic message in the form of an inspirational quote that’s usually attributed to heartache and breakups.

“Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons,” the post said. Lopez offered no further comment or caption on the post.

The Shades of Blue actress was most recently linked romantically to Drake. She also bumped into on-again, off-again ex Casper Smart on a night out with close friend Leah Remini. A source told E! News that Lopez and Smart aren’t back together or romantic in any capacity.

The same source said that Lopez and Drake “are still hanging out.”

Whatever that means! Hopefully we’ll find out what those two crazy kids are really up to any day now — whether that’s a musical collaboration or one of the romantic variety.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com