Jlo Reveals New Steamy Onstage Picture

Jennifer Lopez not only rocks the stage when performing, but she looks incredible while doing it. The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a steamy snap her latest concert.

The Shades of Blue star shared the photo with the caption: “JFTB.”

JFTB 💗 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

The sexy image shows the “On the Floor” singer donning a glimmering bodysuit with a shiny multi-colored jacket over top. Lopez is holding her bejeweled microphone in her right hand while rocking out to the music. Her wavy caramel tresses cascade down her shoulders and on her back as she hits a seductive dance move.

J-Lo’s fans were clearly digging this new pic as they showered the post with more than 320k likes and more than 2k comments that consisted of a seemingly endless amount of heart-eye emojis.

Last week, Lopez gave her fans a sneak peek at this glitzy stage outfit. She posted a close-up pic of the bodysuit, and it is absolutely mesmerizing.

The costume was made specifically for Jenny from the block to wear during her “All I Have” show in Las Vegas. The glamorous getup is a skin-tight, white bodysuit with a scoop neckline that accentuates J-Lo’s ample cleavage. The eye-catching outfit is covered in sequins and intricate beading that is arranged in the shape of praying hands.

She captioned the pic: “Thank you!!! Here’s a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details.”

Thank you!!! Here’s a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!! #details 🌹🙏🏼💍🌸💅🏼 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:32am PST

This isn’t the only time this week that Jennifer Lopez has set Instagram ablaze with sizzling hot pics. On Monday, she shared a photo wearing her “Sunday best” and it will take your breath away.

Sunday best… A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

