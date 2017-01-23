Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Latest Instagram Photo With Her Children Brings in Mixed Reviews

Even though Jennifer Lopez has been spending more time with her new beau Drake, her two 8-year-old […]

By

Even though Jennifer Lopez has been spending more time with her new beau Drake, her two 8-year-old twins, Maximillian “Max” David and Emma Maribel are still her number one priority.

Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh… #coconutsandwich #mybabies #LOVE

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Earlier today, the singer/actress shared a photo of her and her two little love bugs hugging it out in what looks like a recording studio The mother captioned the photo, “Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh…” calling it a #coconutsandwich.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo Lopez is seen kissing her daughter Emma on the lips, while Max joins in for a hug.

While it is no doubt this is a lovely family moment, some internet users found the photo to be sweet,

Others thought the mom was crossing the line with a kiss on the lips. Comments have poured in on both her Instagram and Twitter. Lopez has yet to respond.

MORE NEWS: Jennifer Lopez Posts Scorching People’s Choice Awards Photo / Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Skintight Leggings During Shopping Trip / Jennifer Lopez Throws Shade At Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts