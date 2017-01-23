Jennifer Lopez Latest Instagram Photo With Her Children Brings in Mixed Reviews

Even though Jennifer Lopez has been spending more time with her new beau Drake, her two 8-year-old twins, Maximillian “Max” David and Emma Maribel are still her number one priority.
Earlier today, the singer/actress shared a photo of her and her two little love bugs hugging it out in what looks like a recording studio The mother captioned the photo, “Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh…” calling it a #coconutsandwich.
Videos by PopCulture.com
In the photo Lopez is seen kissing her daughter Emma on the lips, while Max joins in for a hug.
While it is no doubt this is a lovely family moment, some internet users found the photo to be sweet,
@JLo oww this is so beautiful 😭💞— sofia lopez (@lxpezsofia) January 22, 2017
@JLo I will never get over how cute they are❤ I love you 3 with all my heart.— Precious Grey (@InfiniteJLover) January 22, 2017
@JLo they’re so big nowww. Omg❤— niña (@ninyahJLover) January 22, 2017
Others thought the mom was crossing the line with a kiss on the lips. Comments have poured in on both her Instagram and Twitter. Lopez has yet to respond.
@JLo disgusting!— Motivated Patriot (@2Bgreatagain) January 22, 2017
@JLo pitiful— kenneth c bennett.jr (@whitetruck2003) January 22, 2017
MORE NEWS: Jennifer Lopez Posts Scorching People’s Choice Awards Photo / Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Skintight Leggings During Shopping Trip / Jennifer Lopez Throws Shade At Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance
This article originally appeared on Womanista.com