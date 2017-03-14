More Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Photos Emerge

All new photos of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez together have surfaced, and it appears that their budding romance is definitely heating up.

The celebrity couple was photographed together during their exotic getaway to the exclusive Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas. “On the Floor” singer Jennifer Lopez was and her former MLB star beau were pictured while hopping on a small boat at the Harbor View Marina, according to Daily Mail.

Go here to check out the new photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

41-year-old Alex Rodriguez was seen wearing a dapper suit while J-Lo was sporting a beige trench coat. The New York Yankees legend was a true gentleman as he wiped off the seat in the boat for Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, previously teased a photo of her with Alex Rodriguez on an Instagram story. The image showed Alex Rodriguez nuzzled up next to J-Lo’s ear while running his fingers through her hair. The Shades of Blue actress is staring at the camera as she snaps the selfie and shows off a hint of a smile.

J-Lo quickly deleted the photo quickly after posting, but not before her followers able to snap a screenshot. Check out the photo here.

“Alex and Jennifer ran into each other about a month or so ago in L.A.,” a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re both single, have these huge careers and their families are their No. 1 priorities. They have a lot in common and friends thought they could be really good together.”

While their relationship is still new, Alex Rodriguez has reportedly been quite infatuated with Jenny from the block for quite some time.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source told People magazine. “She’s his dream girl.”

Both Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are parents to children from previous relationships. A-Rod has two daughters – 12-year-old Natasha and eight-year-old Ella – with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez has nine-year-old twins named Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Jennifer left her kids with Marc while jetting off with A-Rod.

Even though they are not together anymore, Jennifer Lopez has recently explained that her relationship with Marc Anthony is in a good place.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends,” she said. “And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make a cute couple?

[H/T Daily Mail, Entertainment Tonight]