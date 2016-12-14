Jennifer Lawrence Gets Revenge On Passengers Co-Star Chris Pratt

After Chris Pratt asked his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence what it was like to be in the stupidest Marvel movie ever (referring to her role as Mystique in X-Men: Apocalypse), it looks like Lawrence is getting some revenge.

Chris Pratt has been cutting Jennifer Lawrence out of photos and posting them all over social media during their press tour for the movie Passengers. Jennifer finally gets her revenge with the help of Jimmy and Guillermo.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennifer Lawrence took the streets of NYC to destroy Chris Pratt’s lovely face.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star are two passengers onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination. As Jim and Aurora try to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction… only to be threatened by the imminent collapse of the ship and the discovery of the truth behind why they woke up.

The film was directed by Morten Tyldum, with the script being penned by Jon Spaihts. The producers for Passengers were Neal H. Moritz, Stephen Hamel, Michael Maher, and Ori Marmur.

Passengers hits theaters on December 21.

