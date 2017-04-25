Jenna Dewan Bursts In On Vin Diesel During Selfie Attempt

Vin Diesel got a surprise when he tried to take a selfie backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the form of dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Hey heeeeeyy!! Tune in to @theellenshow tomorrow!!! 💃🏻 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

The two are set to appear on tomorrow’s episode of Ellen, and Dewan posted this silly backstage clip onto her Instagram profile.

The Fate of the Furious star is seen striking a pose of the camera when Dewan, who’s a renowned dancer, slides into the frame. Diesel plays up the surprise with a playful expression while the World of Dance host dances around behind him.

Diesel is also seen showing his love to the Ellen viewers, as he makes the shape of a heart with his hands.

Dewan, who also appears on Supergirl, seems to be loving the Ellen experience. She posted a clip to her Instagram story showing herself strutting down a backstage hallway.

She’s wearing a short white dress that shows off her fit physique.

While this look is relatively reserved, Dewan has been known to post some pretty steamy shots on her Instagram.

Dewan will appear alongside Jennifer Lopez as one of the hosts on World of Dance when it premieres on May 30.

Diesel stars in the latest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise entitled The Fate of the Furious, which has been breaking numerous box office records around the globe.

