Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Daughter’s Adorable Letter To Santa

When you’re the daughter of Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum, it’s difficult not being adorable and Everly is proving just that with her Christmas list. Her mom posted a photo of the list on Instagram. Needless to say, it’s full of glitter.

Like many 3-year-olds this time of year, Everly wrote out a list of presents she wants Santa to bring her for the holiday. Everly, however, has a different idea of what qualifies as “presents.” For example, like many girls her age, she asked for Disney Princess Rapunzel and Tiana dresses, but she also asked specifically for “rainbow glitter.”

Priceless 😍😂 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

Her list also consists of glitter and signs for fairies, “new rocks and treasures and sea animals (maybe)’, and a pink stop sign. She also asked for an Elsa Pez and a new swing set. Looks like her mom was right when she said that Everly was “very into her own style.”

What makes this letter even more precious is how honest Everly is at the end. She admits to Santa that she has been “mostly good.” Do you know any kids that would readily admit to the man that brings them presents that they haven’t been good all year?

We can’t wait to see what she makes will all of that glitter she’s asking for!

