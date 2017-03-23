Jenna Dewan Tatum Takes Stunning Red Dress Selfie

Jenna Dewan Tatum unleashed one of her most stunning selfies ever and you absolutely won’t be able to take your eyes off of it. The Step Up alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to treat her followers to the breathtaking photo.

Goodness I love you guys and your artistry/pure beauty magic you do #Repost @patrickta ・・・ Press Day With Gorgina @jennaldewan For World Of Dance 💋 Hair By @kristin_ess Makeup By @patrickta Lipstick By @tomford “Flame” A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

The 36-year-old actress captioned the snap: “Goodness I love you guys and your artistry/pure beauty magic you do #Repost @patrickta.”

The jaw-dropping snap shows Jenna looking absolutely gorgeous with a heavy-handed makeup touch and a vibrant shade of red lipstick. She sported a rose-colored blush that matched perfectly with her red dress as her signature dark brown tresses were parted down the middle and rested on her shoulders.

The photo sent Jenna’s followers into an absolute frenzy after posting on Instagram. The pic racked up more than 171k likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans about how beautiful she looked.

The mother of one also shared several looks at her entire red ensemble. Jenna’s outfit was complete with a red top with a modest neckline but showed a small hint of her midriff. She paired the top with a matching high-waisted skirt that flaunted her fit physique.

Also seen in the photo was Jenna Dewan’s World of Dance co-host Jennifer Lopez. The “On the Floor” singer put her curvy bod on full display in a black dress that plunged down below her rib cage and a daring thigh-slit. J-Lo accentuated her hourglass shape with a corset-style belt as she posed with Jenna for the insanely awesome photo.

“So much love for you @jlo #worldofdance,” Jenna captioned the pic.

So much love for you @jlo ❤#worldofdance A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

The wife of Magic Mike star Channing Tatum also shared a photo that showed her with the two other male hosts of the upcoming dance competition series: R&B singer Ne-Yo and Dancing With the Stars alum Derek Hough.

“So excited to give dancers the respect AND compensation they so deserve! Finally! #worldofdance,” she captioned the photo.

So excited to give dancers the respect AND compensation they so deserve! Finally! #worldofdance A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

