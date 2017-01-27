Jenna Dewan Tatum And Jennifer Lopez Are Hosting A Show Together, And The World Is Melting

If you can’t get enough of Jenna Dewan Tatum and Jennifer Lopez, then don’t worry. This dynamic duo is about to hit your television every week thanks to NBC‘s new show World of Dance.

Tatum and Lopez are joined by Dancing With The Stars pro Derek Hough and jack of all trades, Ne-Yo as judges for the upcoming dancing competition. The 10-episode series will pit groups of dancers of all ages against each other. The overall winner will walk away with a whopping $1 million.

Lopez, who is known for her impressive singing and dancing skills, is not only a judge for the show but also an executive producer.Tatum, on the other hand, was a professional dancer for years before she started to make it big in Hollywood. Needless to say, she will bring her expertise and experience in the dancing world to the judge’s table.

💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#comingsoon! @nbcworldofdance A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Hopefully, the show will not only give viewers a look into different variations on dance from around the world but will also feature performances from the various judges. All four judges are coveted performers in the dance world and are guaranteed to put on an incredible performance. Both Tatum and Hough rose to fame because of their dancing – the Step Up star even met her husband thanks to her dancing film.

Both Lopez and Tatum are currently working with NBC on other projects. Lopez stars in the crime drama Shades of Blue, while Tatum is currently working on an unscripted dance series that is still untitled. So, fans of both of these amazing women will be happy to see even more of them on a weekly basis.

World of Dance is set to premiere on NBC in spring 2017, though there is no official date yet. Information about show auditions is on NBC.com. Who wouldn’t want to dance in front of Lopez and Tatum?

